Bengal Phase 1 polls: Voters to face heat in south, rain up north; IMD alert for April 23

Voters stepping out on April 23 for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 phase 1 are likely to face a mix of heat and scattered rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast light rain or thundershowers at one or two places in Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan and Murshidabad, while most other south Bengal districts are expected to remain dry.

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Hot and humid conditions are likely in parts of Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Birbhum, though the overall impact is expected to be manageable rather than severe.

“Heat is tolerable for the general public but poses a moderate health concern for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work,” the IMD said, adding that heat cramps and heat rash are possible.

The weather office has advised voters to avoid prolonged exposure between 11 am and 4 pm, wear light, loose cotton clothing, cover their heads and stay hydrated even if not thirsty. It also urged people to watch for symptoms such as dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating or weakness, and seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph may occur at isolated locations.