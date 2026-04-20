Dipika Kakar opens up on emotional toll of monthly MRI scans after liver cyst reappearance

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared near her liver, opened up about becoming emotional during her monthly MRI scan processes.

Dipika had first revealed her diagnosis last year after doctors detected a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She subsequently underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst. The relapse has taken an emotional toll on the actor, who shared in her latest vlog that the unexpected recurrence has left her anxious and overwhelmed.

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Shoaib has been regularly updating fans on Dipika’s health through his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Speaking about the ordeal, Dipika said, “Ghabra rahi thi main… Main royi bhi; machine mein jaaney se pehle bhi royi, aur machine mein bhi royi. Kabhi kabhi rona bohot help karta hain kyuki aapki anxiety nikal jaati hain. Mere liye toh bohot help karti hain (I was worried. I cried before entering the machine, while entering it. Crying really helps in taking out the anxiety). I think you come out stronger, so for me it works.”

According to her husband Shoaib, she managed to complete it in one go for the first time and hopes for the best.

Dipika also shared how the illness has disrupted her daily routine, particularly her ability to spend time with her son, Ruhaan.

Shoaib later confirmed that the test results were in and said, “MRI mein do chote-chote dots nikle hain iskey (Two small dots have appeared in the MRI).”

Dipika said that the two dots are really small, and the doctor said that taking action now will not be sensible. But they have to repeat the scan after a month to check again. “Close scans karne hain, taaki aur agar dobara aata hain toh immediately treat kar diya jaaye (We need to continue the close scans so that we can treat it).”

In their vlog, Shoaib also noted that Dipika is going to start immunotherapy this week onwards.

Dipika was last seen in the first season of cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef.