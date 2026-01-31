‘My Rani Mardaani’: Shah Rukh Khan extends best wishes to friend Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday extended his best wishes to friend Rani Mukerji for her film Mardaani 3, which hit theatres on January 30.

Applauding her feisty, strong and compassionate spirit, Shah Rukh wrote on X, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 sees Rani’s Shivani investigating the case of 93 young girls who go missing under mysterious circumstances in just three months.

Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar and Indraneel Bhattacharya play key roles in the thriller, which is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The original Mardaani film, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. The first film amassed approximately Rs 31.4 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The second film, on the other hand, earned Rs 47.35 crore nett domestically. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated film King, scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.