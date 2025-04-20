Seema Kapoor: 'Om Puri was not a curse for my life but a blessing'

Filmmaker and writer Seema Kapoor has said that her late husband, actor Om Puri, was not a curse but a blessing in her life.

Kapoor recently came out with her memoir, titled "Yoon Guzri Hai Ab Talak", in which she writes about her early years growing up around Parsi theatre, her career in cinema, and her interactions with people from the film world as well as her marriage to Puri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, it is only when life jolts you that you truly discover your own strength and resilience. If I hadn't endured those hardships, perhaps I wouldn’t be where I am today," Kapoor writes in the book.

Kapoor married Puri in 1991, but their marriage lasted less than a year. He later filed for divorce and went on to marry journalist Nandita Puri. However, 14 years later, he reunited with Kapoor, and the two shared a close bond until his death in 2017.

During an event at the Indian Women’s Press Corps on Thursday, Kapoor shared that she has narrated her most personal and sensitive experiences with honesty, patience, and depth.

She describes "Yoon Guzri Hai Ab Talak" as the journey of a woman who has lived both theatre and life up close.

“Puri sahab was not a curse for my life but a blessing. Often, it’s only after a setback that you recognise your own strength. If I hadn’t gone through that pain, perhaps I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"I believe every sorrow that enters our life is an opportunity to refine us from within. I am grateful not only for enduring that sorrow but for absorbing it. That experience wounded me, yes, but I emerged from it a better, more sensitive human being.” When asked if there were some bitter truths she was afraid to write about, Kapoor told PTI, “Yes, that happened many times. But I’ve written about those bitter truths with complete honesty.” Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director of Rajkamal Prakashan, which has published the memoir, said the trend of film personalities penning their autobiographies in Hindi is a positive sign for the entire Hindi-speaking community.

He added that such works not only allow readers to discover the unseen aspects of these artists’ lives but also give new creative depth to expression in the Hindi language.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.