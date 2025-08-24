MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Coke Studio Bangla’ Season 3 returns after year-long hiatus with new song

Titled ‘Baaji’, the romantic song is arranged and produced by Emon Chowdhury with lyrics by Hashim Mahmud

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.08.25, 11:15 AM
A still of ‘Coke Studio Bangla’ song ‘Baaji’

A still of ‘Coke Studio Bangla’ song ‘Baaji’ YouTube

The third season of Coke Studio Bangla returned with a new song on Saturday following a year-long hiatus due to political unrest in Bangladesh. Titled Baaji, the romantic song is arranged and produced by Emon Chowdhury.

Hashim Mahmud has written the lyrics for the song aside from lending his vocals for the track. Additionally, Jalal Uddin Kha has penned the Asmane Tor Chayare Kona part of the production.

“The song honours Bangladesh’s diverse indigenous cultures, each unique but united in harmony. #RealMagic happens when we embrace diversity and let our hearts beat together in unity,” the makers wrote in the YouTube description.

“Beyond sight and sound, love unites us across cultures, oceans, and mountains. Love knows no borders or differences. #Baaji is an eternal quest that bridges barriers and reaches every soul,” it further said.

The visual presentation of Baaji celebrates the diversity of Bangladesh. Tangail’s Dhowa Gaan-er Dol presents its century-old practice of singing in circular formations. From Bandarban, flautist Kyo U Prue Marma performs with his grandmother, Mrakoiching Marma, who sings in the Marma language.

The Bawm community of the Chittagong Hill Tracts performs a bamboo-stick dance that doubles as percussion, while Manipuri pung drummers perform the acrobatic Pung Cholom.

Taati, the first song of the third season of Coke Studio Bangla, dropped in April 3, 2024, followed by Ma Lo Ma and Obak Bhalobasha in May. Curated by Arnob Chowdhury, the season will feature a total of 11 songs.

