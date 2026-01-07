Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever, say makers

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever, makers of the spy thriller said on Wednesday. The Aditya Dhar directorial is the first-ever Hindi film to enter the Rs 800-crore club in India.

Dhurandhar has earned Rs 831.40 crore nett in India in 33 days, JioStudios said in a social media post. “Thank you, India. You have crowned a new No. 1,” the official handle of the studio wrote on X.

The film earned Rs 820.30 crore nett in 31 days, followed by Rs 5.40 crore nett on Day 32 and Rs 5.70 crore nett on Day 33, JioStudios said.

However, as per industry data-tracking portalSacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 782.14 crore nett so far in India.

Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Set in the 2000s in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features real life incidents like the IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on 5 December. The makers have also confirmed a second instalment, which is scheduled to release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has minted Rs 23.16 crore nett in India in six days. Also starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, the war drama is a biopic of India’s youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.