Kolkata records minimum 0.1° above Tuesday’s record as sun fights chill, Darjeeling shivers at 1.4° Celsius

Kolkata was noticeably warmer on Wednesday than Tuesday with the bright sun reducing the chill factor even though the minimum temperature in the morning was 10.3° Celsius, only 0.1° higher than the previous day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain around 10° for the rest of the week and fog will keep visibility low.

On Tuesday morning Kolkata had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2° Celsius at the Alipore weather station, the coldest January day in many years. The minimum temperature in the city has been around 3.6° below normal.

A shallow to moderate fog, bringing visibility between 200m and 1000m, will continue in Kolkata, other districts of south Bengal like South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, East Midnapore, Purulia and Darjeeling districts, according to the IMD forecast Wednesday morning.

In the plains of south Bengal, Sriniketan remained the coldest at 6.6° C, while in north Bengal the town of Jalpaiguri recorded 7.5°.

Darjeeling was the coldest in the state at a freezing 1.4° Celsius.

Throughout Wednesday cold day conditions will prevail in Kolkata’s neighbouring North 24 Parganas, Nadia and South Dinajpur.

According to the Met office the weather conditions will remain unchanged for the rest of the week. The weekend is likely to get slightly warmer with an increase of around 2°.

In the rest of south Bengal, the temperature is likely to remain three to five degrees below the normal.