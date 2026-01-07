T20 World Cup: ICC reiterates commitment to Bangladesh’s participation amid security row

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday said the International Cricket Council has conveyed its willingness to work closely with it to address concerns related to the team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches,” the BCB said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament."

“The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” it added.

The ICC has not issued a public response to the BCB on the matter.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the Indian Premier League on the BCCI’s instructions.

The move prompted an angry response from the BCB, which demanded in a written submission to the ICC that Bangladesh’s four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.

The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to play their four matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.