Delhi police detain five after clashes during high court-ordered mosque demolition near Ramlila Maidan

1 11 A man moves through debris after an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photos)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained five people after violence broke out during an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan–Turkman Gate area, leaving at least five police personnel injured.

The clashes erupted when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

2 11 People move through debris carrying their belongings following an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area, in New Delhi.

3 11 A man walks past several two-wheeler lying on a roadside after violence erupted during a demolition drive of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi.

Police said some people pelted stones and glass bottles at security personnel as MCD machinery moved in, prompting the use of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the demolition had been scheduled for the intervening night of January 6 and 7 following directions of the Delhi High Court, and police deployment was made in advance.

4 11 People pass by the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

5 11 Police and security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

“However, around 100–150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive. Most people dispersed after being persuaded. However, some tried to create a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting, in which five policemen sustained minor injuries and were given medical treatment,” he said, adding, “We had to use teargas to disperse the crowd.”

6 11 Debris lies outside the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

7 11 Police and security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area.

Police said five people have been detained for questioning and their role is being verified through CCTV footage. Senior officers said video clips circulating on social media are also being analysed, while statements of witnesses and detainees are being recorded to determine whether the violence was spontaneous or pre-planned.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 191 (rioting), 223(A) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (joint liability), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

8 11 Security personnel and others stand near debris outside the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area.

9 11 Debris lies outside the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area.

Clarifying the scope of the demolition, MCD officials said the mosque was not damaged during the operation.

“The demolition drive was carried out in compliance with a High Court order,” MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar said, adding that around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared. The cleared structures included a diagnostic centre, a marriage hall, a dispensary and boundary walls declared illegal by the court.

Kumar said around 30 bulldozers and 50 dumpers were deployed, with over 300 MCD workers and officials engaged in the drive, which continued through the night.

10 11 A man stands outside the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

He added that debris sufficient to fill 200–250 vehicles is still lying at the site and will be removed as part of the ongoing clean-up.

“The demolition took time as the structures were strongly built, with walls measuring around nine inches in thickness,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said extensive law and order arrangements were made ahead of the operation.

“Pursuant to the directions of the High Court of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the early morning hours,” he said in a statement.

11 11 A man walks past belongings lying on a road after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

“The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Adequate deployment of police force was made at all sensitive points,” Verma said, adding that coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace.

“During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation,” he said.

Videos from the spot showed police resorting to tear gas and directing lathicharge to control the situation after stones and bottles were thrown at them. Police said law and order arrangements remain in place as a precaution.

“The situation is under control and normalcy has been restored,” a senior officer said, adding that strict legal action would be taken against those involved. Further investigation is underway.