‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ spills the beans on Ranbir-Deepika’s equation on set post breakup

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor maintained a completely professional relationship on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, actor Naveen Kaushik, who was also part of the 2013 romantic comedy, said in a recent interview.

The Dharma Productions-backed film marked Deepika and Ranbir’s first on-screen collaboration after their breakup in 2010.

“We also felt that a fight could break out at any moment. We were so determined to see if anything happened. We'll get a chance to gossip. But they were absolutely professional on sets,” said Kaushik.

Additionally, Kaushik spoke about the film’s gruelling shooting schedule.

“Our shoot was extremely gruelling, not because of long working hours, but because of the locations. We were shooting on very steep mountains, sometimes climbing ten feet straight up and shooting there. Despite that, there were always parties with the entire cast and crew in between. They were very cordial and very nice. There was no sparks happening whether romantic or jealousy. They were very fun to be with and always open to talk with other crews,” the actor said on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast.

Deepika and Ranbir first met while shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). They soon began dating but parted ways two years later in 2010.

Deepika tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in 2019. Ranbir married actress Alia Bhatt in 2022. That year in November, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter, Raha. Ranveer and Deepika became parents to a baby girl, Dua, in September 2024.

Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a commercial success worldwide. The Ayan Mukerji directorial emerged as the tenth highest grossing Indian film in 2013.

On the work front, Deepika has the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King in the pipeline. Ranbir is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part I.