Viswanathan Anand returns to action after 6 years at Tata Steel chess tournament in Kolkata

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is set to make a return to chess as a player after a six-year gap at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz Open 2026 in Kolkata, adding star power to the five-day tournament that will unfold at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium from 7-11 January.

For Kolkata’s chess lovers, Anand’s presence alone has raised expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the competition, Anand chose not to single out rivals. “Honestly, quite a lot of them,” he said. “They all have very, very interesting styles and it will be nice to play them.”

Anand acknowledged the technological forces shaping modern chess. “Even I play that kind of chess nowadays because you tend to be heavily influenced by technological recommendations and trends. By now, this is the mainstream chess that we play and I try to keep up with my understanding of the game. This is a good chance to test it.”

Anand revealed that his return was sparked by a conversation rather than long planning. “I remember speaking to Jeet Banerjee (founder, Game Plan; organiser, Tata Steel Chess India) at an event in Mumbai and asking him how I could be here, and he made all the arrangements for me to return as a player for this edition,” he said.

Tournament director, India’s second Grand Master Dibyendu Barua believes Anand’s participation lifts the event beyond rankings and ratings. “It is difficult to say who is the favourite because all the youngsters are playing and it is going to be a very exciting tournament,” Barua said. “But Anand playing itself is a big, big achievement for the tournament. Everyone is looking forward to seeing how he does against the youngsters.”

This year’s edition also marks a significant shift off the board, with equal prize money for the Open and the Women’s categories for the first time. “This is definitely a big step towards lifting women’s chess,” Barua said. “Earlier, the prizes were different. Now that it is the same, it will encourage parents to support the girl child to take chess seriously. Players like Divya and Harika are stars, and young girls will be inspired.”

That commitment was echoed by D.B. Sundara Ramam, vice president, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, who placed the tournament in a broader context of aspiration and access. “When world-class players like Viswanathan Anand come and participate, the enthusiasm grows,” he said, referring to interactions earlier in the day between Tata Steel wards and grandmasters. “People see names like Praggnanandhaa, Arjun, Divya or Harika and think, why can’t I become like them?”

On parity, Ramam was unequivocal. “At the end of the day, both are mind games. Why should there be any differentiation?” he said, adding that Tata Steel follows the same principle across other sporting events it supports.

Attention now turns to the boards, with the opening round of the Rapid kicking off the contests. Anand begins against Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So. China’s Wei Yi, faces India’s Nihal Sarin, who turned Grandmaster at just 14.

Indian interest will centre strongly on the all-Indian clashes. Aravindh Chithambaram, coming off a strong run on the open circuit, meets R Praggnanandhaa, fresh off securing his spot in the 2026 Candidates.

Arjun Erigaisi, currently India’s highest-rated player and known for his attacking style, takes on super Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. Elsewhere, American Grandmaster Hans Niemann will be playing competitively in Kolkata for the first time as he faces Russia’s teenage World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin.

The Women’s draw mirrors the same depth. One headline encounter sees Divya Deshmukh, reigning FIDE World Cup winner and the face of India’s new generation of chess players, face Harika Dronavalli, a three-time bronze medallist at the Women’s World Chess Championship. Rakshitta Ravi, who got her Women Grandmaster title at 17, opens against Russian powerhouse Aleksandra Goryachkina. Carissa Yip of the United States meets European champion Stavroula Tsolakidou of Greece. Nana Dzagnidze takes on former world Rapid champion Kateryna Lagno, while Vantika Agarwal faces Vaishali R in an all-Indian duel underlining the growing depth of the women’s field.

With icons returning, rivalries renewed and new ground broken, Kolkata is ready for a week where every move will matter.