‘Akhanda 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fantasy action film

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is set to premiere on Netflix on January 9, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. It will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Why fear, when the legend Balayya is here. Watch Akhanda 2 on Netflix, out 9 January in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam hit theatres on December 12, 2025. The film serves as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The fantasy action film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Harshaali Malhotra in key roles.

The story follows Harshaali’s Janani, a 16-year-old prodigy, who is tasked with saving India when a neighbouring nation plots to annihilate it. Balakrishna takes on dual roles in the film. He plays Janani’s father Murali Krishna as well as the titular character, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora.

Backed by 14 Reels Plus LLP, Akhanda 2 was initially slated to hit theatres on December 5. However, a legal battle between production banners Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Plus LLP stalled its release.

As per reports, the film’s postponement followed a Madras High Court order, which put a stay on its screening due to an appeal filed by Eros International Media Limited against 14 Reels Entertainment over a previous arbitration decision that went in favour of Eros, entitling the company to nearly Rs 28 crore along with 14 per cent interest.

The court directed that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, on digital platforms, or through satellite broadcast until all the dues have been cleared by 14 Reels Entertainment.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Thaman S.