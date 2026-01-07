MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Watch: Jimmy Fallon dresses up like Delightful Derek from ‘Stranger Things’, leaves Jamie Campbell Bower baffled

The decade-long journey of the Hawkins gang came to an end on 1 January with the finale of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.26, 01:30 PM
Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon X

American talk show host Jimmy Fallon dressed up like Jake Connelly’s Delightful Derek from Stranger Things during a recent skit for The Tonight Show, leaving Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in the series, baffled.

In the video shared on X, Bower stumbles upon Fallon in a hallway inside the studio. Fallon turns around as Bower approaches him and introduces him. The chat show host, dressed as Delightful Derek from Stranger Things, struggles to recognise him.

After Bower asks him why he is sporting Connelly’s outfit from the Netflix show, Fallon says that he wears it everyday before imitating a key scene from the series and running away.

“Jimmy dresses like this every day,” reads the caption of the video on X.

The decade-long journey of the Hawkins gang came to an end on 1 January with the finale of Stranger Things Season 5. While the first volume of the fifth season premiered on 26 November, the second volume hit the streamer on 26 December.

Meanwhile, a documentary exploring the making of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix on 12 January. The trailer of the documentary takes fans behind the scenes of pivotal moments from the final season and shows creators Matt and Ross Duffer tearfully addressing the cast and crew.

