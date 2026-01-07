MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 January 2026

Oxford University Press apologises to Shivaji descendant over unverified claims in 2003 book

Oxford University Press India has issued a public apology to Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, acknowledging that certain statements about the Maratha ruler in a controversial book published more than two decades ago were unverified

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.01.26, 10:22 AM
Portrait of Shivaji (c. 1680s)

Portrait of Shivaji (c. 1680s) Wikipedia

Oxford University Press (OUP) India said on Tuesday that it regretted publishing “unverified statements” about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the book Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India, following objections raised by Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of the Maratha king.

In a public notice published in a newspaper, OUP India said that some statements appearing on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book, written by American author James Laine and published in 2003, were not adequately verified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book had triggered widespread outrage in Maharashtra in January 2004 after more than 150 activists belonging to the Sambhaji Brigade ransacked the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune. Protesters alleged that the institute had assisted Laine in writing the book, which they claimed contained objectionable remarks about Shivaji Maharaj.

The incident sparked a national debate on academic freedom, historical interpretation and responsibility of publishers, and led to the withdrawal of the book from circulation in India. OUP India’s apology marks a rare public acknowledgment related to the long-running controversy.

In the notice, the publisher expressed regret over the publication of those statements and tendered an apology to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and to the public at large "for any distress and anguish caused".

The apology was issued on behalf of the OUP's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan, the notice said.

RELATED TOPICS

Raja Shivaji Chhatrapati Shivaji
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Defiance in time of SIR: ‘Moment they hear Muslim they call us Bangladeshi. We are Indians’

BJP calls residents of Gulshan Colony in Kolkata illegal migrants, Rohingyas. Most residents have had their nationality certified by the Election Commission’s drive to clean up voter lists
Mustafizur Rahman
Quote left Quote right

I accept our relations with Pakistan are bad, but what have people of Bangladesh done to us?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT