From music to plot, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ bowls over Kolkatans with all things K

Kpop Demon Hunters fever has gripped Kolkata, and how!

Over seven months after its release, the Netflix animated film continues to hold its ground, crossing the 500-million-streams mark and running for several prestigious awards globally.

For the unversed, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members (Rumi, Zoey and Mia) balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members, led by Jinu, are secretly demons.

But its fandom goes beyond what you see on the screen — music is its beating heart. Kpop Demon Hunters track Golden topped the Billboard 200 and is vying for a Grammy in 2026. It is also a favourite for the Oscars.

With fans — mostly teenagers and young adults — rooting for the film in every contest it enters, merchandise businesses, fan fictions and online communities have thrived in Kolkata.

From dance covers to fan art and late-night discussion threads, here’s how Kpop Demon Hunters has become a part of the daily life of Kolkata’s youth.

‘Watched it multiple times’

The film had Arpita Biswas, a post‑graduation student from Bansdroni, hooked. And she liked it so much that she watched it multiple times. “Since 2020, I've started watching Korean dramas. It's therapy for me at this point. So when I heard about this movie, I watched it, and yes, I loved it so much that I watched it several times,” Arpita told My Kolkata.

What touched her the most? “Jinu's sacrifice for Rumi. It was really heart-rending for me.”

“I'll definitely suggest my friends to watch this wonderful movie,” she said.

A connection with the real world of Korean fandom

Aishi Chatterjee, a 23-year-old public relations executive, loved the emotional depth the film offered. The film, she said, celebrates Korean pop culture and its struggles. “The emotional beats around identity and hidden struggles felt relatable and added depth to the fantasy. The characters were very relatable in terms of their internal monologues and how they cope with that,” Aishi said.

She added, “I went in expecting style and fun, and it delivered a visually engaging world that felt familiar yet imaginative.”

Will she recommend this film to others? “I would definitely recommend it to fellow K-drama and K-pop fans, including my non-K-pop friends, because it understands the rhythm, aesthetics, and emotional language of the genre.”

‘The music makes it more engaging’

Oindrila Hazra, a 12‑year‑old high‑school student from Howrah, couldn’t stop raving about the film’s impressive soundtrack. It is catchy and offers visual vibrance, digital immersion and value realness that Gen‑Z and Gen Alpha are growing up with.

“It (music) added energy to action scenes and enhanced emotional moments. The music made the film feel more modern and engaging, and it helped forge a stronger connection with the audience,” Oindrila said.

Will she recommend this film to others? “I would recommend this film to friends, especially those who enjoy action, fantasy, and music-based movies. It offers an engaging storyline, strong performances, and a modern presentation that keeps the audience interested throughout the movie.”

‘Loved its concept, characters and music’

Tanisha Sarkar, a 12-year-old north Kolkata resident, was drawn to the music of the film. She confessed that the soundtrack was the X‑factor that made her fall in love with the movie.

“I loved how they showed that K-pop idols in the movie were not only dancers and singers but also warriors who protected the ordinary people from evil. I also loved the concept where they showed that music can heal people. The story does not actually resonate with me, but I loved the movie because of its concept, characters and music,” Tanisha said.

For her, the soundtrack stole the show. “It added more character to the movie, making it even more interesting.”

Will she recommend this film to others? “I would recommend it to my friends since it is a very entertaining movie.”

‘It is about friendship, K-Pop and hunters’

Aditri Chanda, a 10‑year‑old Kolkata-born girl living in Dublin, sees the film as a celebration of pop culture and friendship. Beyond its ‘amazing scenes’ and ‘striking visuals’, the movie stands as a rallying cry that unites fans and showcases the power of shared passion.

“What I liked most about the movie was how they never gave up against the demons. I liked the fact that Zoey and Mira were still friends with Rumi even after they found out that Rumi was half-demon,” Aditri said.

Will she recommend this film to others? “I would certainly recommend this to my friends. There were a lot of funny moments in the movie and there were emotional moments too.”