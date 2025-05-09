Samay Raina recalls phone call with father in Jammu amid drone attacks from Pakistan

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Thursday expressed concern over the volatile situation in his home town Jammu, recalling phone calls from his father amid escalating tension and cross-border exchange of fire between India and Pakistan.

“My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour’s lights still glow,” Raina said in an Instagram story.

“I know little about him, that’s just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won’t sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind,” the comedian added.

On Thursday night, the Indian government announced that it had “neutralised” Pakistani drone and missile attacks that were targeting several military installations, including sites in Jammu and Pathankot. As the situation unfolded, Raina revealed that he was concerned for his father’s safety.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Raina extended his thoughts and prayers to those in the conflict zone. “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Instagram stories by Samay Raina Instagram

Apart from Raina, veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared his concern through social media after receiving a video from his cousin in Jammu.

“My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly,” Kher shared.

He went on to quote his cousin’s reassuring words: “And said, bhaiya, hum bharat mein hain. Hum Hindustani hai. Humari suraksha bharatiye sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par lagne nahi de rahe hain. Jai Mata ki! Bharat Mata ki jai.”