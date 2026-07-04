Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with Sony LIV Tamil for new project

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has teamed up with Sony LIV Tamil for a new project, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Sharing a poster of the collaboration featuring Samantha on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “We’ve been working on something special and can’t wait to share the details with you. Coming soon!!! #SonyTamil @samantharuthprabhuoffl @sonyliv.tamil.”

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Further details about the project, release date are kept under wraps.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Mersal, Super Deluxe, Majili and Kushi.

In a statement, Samantha described the collaboration as the beginning of a new chapter in her career.

“This year has reminded me to embrace change, trust the journey and welcome new beginnings. I'm so happy to be starting this new chapter with Sony LIV Tamil. We’ve been working on something really exciting, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with all of you very soon.”

Samantha is currently basking in the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has earned over Rs 85 crore at the global box office since its release on June 19.

Speaking at a fan meet for Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad last week, Samantha revealed that she intends to step away from acting after finishing her current projects as she prepares to welcome her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Speculation surrounding Samantha’s pregnancy had been circulating online for days after clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations went viral, with fans noticing what appeared to be a baby bump.

Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a fantasy action series created by Raj & DK for Netflix.