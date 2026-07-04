It's a love story... And Taylor Swift just said 'I do' to Travis Kelce

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (IST), as reportedly confirmed by the artist’s longtime representative, Tree Paine.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of Madison Square Garden (MSG) posted a picture of a billboard outside the venue with the sentence, ‘JusT&T Married,’ glowing on the giant screen.

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In a reported press release, shared by Tree Paine with the media, the wedding of Swift and Kelce was officiated by comedian-host Adam Sandler. While Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour at the wedding, Jason Kelce was Travis Kelce’s best man. The couple didn’t have any bridesmaids and groomsmen.

For the wedding, the couple opted for bespoke Christian Dior Haute Couture ensembles from Dior’s women’s, men’s and haute couture collections for both the bride and groom. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery, while Christian Louboutin crafted custom shoes for the couple.

According to People, throngs of A-list guests were spotted stepping out in New York City to attend the celebration, including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The couple are yet to share their wedding photographs.

The two have been publicly linked since 2023, months after Kelce made headlines for attempting to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her concerts.

Since then, Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including a Super Bowl appearance, while Kelce has also made appearances alongside Swift during her concerts.

The couple announced their engagement in August, 2025.