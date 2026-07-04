Oust order on China apps: Government action after pranksters remotely halt e-rickshaws & stall traffic

The Centre has directed the removal of three Chinese mobile apps following reports that they were being used to remotely switch off e-vehicles, including electric rickshaws, raising concerns about public safety.

According to sources, the government has directed Google and Apple to take down BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch Li-ion from their app stores. These three battery management applications can connect to compatible lithium batteries via Bluetooth and monitor their voltage and temperature.

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The takedown order was issued after several social media videos showed battery-operated e-rickshaws being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to these apps.

“There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday (Thursday), and they have been taken down from the app stores,” S. Krishnan, secretary in the ministry of electronics and IT, told reporters on the sidelines of a CII cybersecurity summit here

on Friday.

He said the government would ask app store providers to ensure that such potentially harmful apps were not made available.

Till the filing of the report, the apps were available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Several e-rickshaw drivers have complained about sudden shutdowns that left them stranded in the middle of traffic. It sparked a debate on the vulnerabilities of low-cost lithium battery management systems with weak or default Bluetooth passwords. The apps in question can reportedly send commands to

shut off the battery and disconnect power.

Pranksters are exploiting these vulnerabilities to target e-rickshaws and blaming them for traffic congestion. Several videos showed distressed e-rickshaw drivers breaking down after their vehicles stalled mid-ride, forcing

them to push them for several kilometres.

The majority of the videos showed content creators and pranksters using the BAT-BMS app, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It was originally designed as a legitimate diagnostic tool for e-vehicles, solar, and inverter setups and can operate devices within 15 metres.

Lossigy and Epoch Li-ion closely mimic the BAT-BMS app. Lossigy is designed by Shenzhen RuiChuang Lithium Energy Technology, while Epoch Li-ion is designed by Epoch.

Cyber law expert Pavan Duggal said the removal of apps was not a foolproof solution as they could still be downloaded through a virtual private network (VPN). He said the government must prosecute offenders under the relevant IT rules to send a loud and clear message.

Duggal told this paper that e-rickshaws functioned as an interconnected computer system, and anyone tampering with them was committing computer-related offences under Indian cyber law. “This is an offence under Section 66 read with Section 43 of the Information Technology Act punishable with three years’ jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh,” Duggal said.

Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said the government would take appropriate action in the matter.

“This is a matter of security, and to ensure that people do not face inconvenience or distress, the government will certainly take appropriate action. We also received this information through social media. The transport department is also investigating and checking the matter,” Singh told PTI Videos.

Naseem, an e-rickshaw driver, told PTI: “I operate my e-rickshaw between Lal Kuan, Farash Khana, Jama Masjid and Lal Qila. I have covered my number plate

with black plastic because my vehicle was suddenly shut down yesterday while I was ferrying passengers. I had to push it from there,” Naseem told PTI.