‘Peddi’ OTT release: When and where to watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer

Ram Charan’s Peddi is set to premiere on Netflix on July 9, the streaming platform announced Saturday.

The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also starring Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres on June 4. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

“Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu. Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and Coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.