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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Hawaii for world's largest naval exercise

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in 30th Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2026) in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31

PTI Published 04.07.26, 10:31 AM
In this image posted on July 3, 2026, Indian Navy personnel pose for a photograph in front of a P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft after its arrival to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In this image posted on July 3, 2026, Indian Navy personnel pose for a photograph in front of a P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft after its arrival to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise, in Honolulu, Hawaii. X/@indiannavy

India's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft has arrived in Hawaii to participate in the 30th edition of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise, the world's largest multinational naval drill hosted by the US Pacific Fleet.

The exercise, held in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31, has brought together 30 nations, more than 30 surface ships, five submarines, over 206 aircraft, 15 national land forces and about 30,000 personnel.

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"Indian Navy’s participation reaffirms its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific by enhancing interoperability, Maritime Domain Awareness and cooperation with partner navies," the Indian embassy in the US said in a post on X.

The theme of RIMPAC 2026, the 30th edition of the exercise that began in 1971, is "Partners: Integrated and Prepared".

According to the US Navy, RIMPAC provides a unique opportunity for participating countries to strengthen cooperation while enhancing their ability to safeguard sea lanes and maritime security across the world's oceans.

"By training together in complex, realistic scenarios, participating nations improve readiness, sharpen warfighting skills, and strengthen the interoperability required to operate effectively alongside one another whenever and wherever needed," Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, RIMPAC 2026 Commander, Combined Task Forces (CCTF), said in a statement issued by the US Navy.

The US Navy said RIMPAC 2026 builds on previous editions by bringing together allies and partner nations to demonstrate the flexibility and capability of maritime forces.

The exercise features a broad range of operational activities, including amphibious operations, gunnery and missile exercises, anti-submarine warfare, air defence operations, military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, counter-piracy operations, mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations.

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