US President Donald Trump moots White House reunion with Obama, Biden, Bush to watch football

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of inviting former presidents, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and members of the Bush family, to the White House to watch a football game together, saying such a gathering would make for a memorable moment.

Trump made the remarks during an episode of "Storytime with the Second Lady", a podcast hosted by US Second Lady Usha Vance and released on Friday ahead of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

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Reading from the White House Historical Association's book President's Play!, which highlights how US presidents spent their leisure time, Trump paused at a page depicting a president hosting a Super Bowl viewing at the White House and proposed a reunion of former presidents.

"Maybe I should invite Barack Hussein Obama, Joe Biden, with the Bushes — or Bush. Maybe I should invite some of those people to watch a football game together," Trump said. "Wouldn't that be a nice story? The press would go wild," he added.

"A president reunion? That would be fun," Vance quipped.

The podcast features Vance interviewing guests as they narrate children's books on YouTube. The book read by Trump explores the hobbies and pastimes of US presidents throughout history.

Reflecting on life in the White House, Trump said, “You know, my attitude is you're at the White House for a short period of time and it's an honour to be here and you should work for the people, right?”

Trump, who frequently criticises Obama and mocks Biden during public speeches and press conferences, also offered rare praise for former President Bill Clinton while discussing a page about his presidency.

Pointing to a running track built during Clinton's tenure, Trump said, "That's nice. I didn't even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House."

"I don't think I'll ever do that. I don't see myself doing that. I don't know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do," Trump said.

Trump also made light-hearted remarks about former President William Howard Taft while turning to a page showing him tossing a baseball.

"He was a large man, very large. And he loved baseball. He'd go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games," he said.

"He was our heaviest president, and I have to be careful 'cause I don't want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen," Trump said.