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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

Blackpink star Lisa greets Tamannaah Bhatia with a ‘namaste’ at Bangkok event

Tamannaah and Lisa were among the guests at a fashion brand event on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.07.26, 01:34 PM
Tamannaah Bhatia and Lisa at an event

Tamannaah Bhatia and Lisa at an event Instagram/ @tamannaahbhatia

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently met Thai-pop singer Lisa at a fashion brand event in Bangkok, delighting fans with the unexpected crossover.

On Friday, the 36-year-old actress posted a series of pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. “Such a memorable day in Bangkok,” Tamannaah wrote alongside her social media post.

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For the event, Tamannaah opted for a floor-length black halter-neck gown characterised by a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a delicate gold pendant necklace and completed the outfit with black platform ankle-strap heels. Her hair is styled in a slicked-back look.

Meanwhile, Blackpink star Lisa exuded elegance in her all-white ensemble, which features a long-sleeved dress with central torso cutouts and a knotted waistline.

In a short clip shared by the Odela actress, she was seen chatting with Lisa, who greeted her with a ‘namaste’ and a slight bow.

On the work front, Tamannaah is set to share screen space with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film Vvan. Helmed by Panchayat directors Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the film is reportedly set to release in August.

On the other hand, Blackpink star recently teamed up with Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian artist Rema to release Goals, the official anthem for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

She also dropped her latest single, Bad Angel, under her record label LLOUD.

Lisa is also set to feature in a Netflix romcom film inspired by the iconic 1999 film Notting Hill. She made her acting debut last year with the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

Her band recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.

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