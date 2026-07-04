Taylor Swift’s long-time ‘best friend’ Blake Lively misses singer’s wedding

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had fans speculating whether actor Blake Lively would make an appearance.

According to People, Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, were not among the guests at the star-studded celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that the family was in Lake Placid for six-year-old Betty’s horse show. Lively and Reynolds were also accompanied by their daughters, James, 11, and Inez, 9, and son Olin, 3.

The report further stated that Lively and Reynolds did not attend Swift and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner, held on July 2.

Swift and Kelce have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (IST), as reportedly confirmed by the artist’s longtime representative, Tree Paine.

In a reported press release, shared by Tree Paine with the media, the wedding of Swift and Kelce was officiated by comedian-host Adam Sandler. While Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour at the wedding, Jason Kelce was Travis’ best man. The couple didn’t have any bridesmaids and groomsmen.

The couple are yet to share their wedding photographs.

Swift and Lively were once known for their close friendship, often appearing together at football games and other public events.

Lively has previously revealed that Swift is the godmother to her children, whose names have been referenced in the singer’s music.

Reports of a rift between Swift and Lively surfaced after the she filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

According to reports, Lively had expected Swift to publicly support her, but the singer chose not to become involved in the legal proceedings.