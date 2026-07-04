After Ayodhya, Badrinath Dham faces donation theft allegations; temple committee orders probe

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered an inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of offerings and donations at Badrinath Dham after claims circulating on social media triggered concerns over the handling of temple funds. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of temple donations following the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said the temple committee has taken the allegations seriously and ordered the formation of an inquiry committee to establish the facts. Explanations have also been sought from the employees concerned.

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"BKTC has taken the allegations very seriously. Since it is a very sensitive matter associated with the sentiments and faith of crores of people, an order has been issued to constitute a committee to probe the allegations," Dwivedi told The Indian Express.

He asserted that if the allegations are proven true during the investigation, no guilty party will be spared and strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

The inquiry follows allegations by Dehradun-based outfit Bhairav Sena that an employee at Shri Badrinath Dham was embezzling donation money and offerings. BKTC officials said no evidence was submitted along with the allegations, but an inquiry was nevertheless ordered, and responses have been sought from employees involved in counting donations.

Dwivedi also refuted claims circulating on social media identifying a BKTC employee as his "personal secretary."

"The employee being referred to on social media as my 'personal secretary' is not my personal secretary. That person is a regular government employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and has worked as personal secretary with three chairmen in the past. If allegations made against him on social media are found to be true in the inquiry, action will be taken against him," he said.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said the inquiry committee would examine available evidence, CCTV footage and statements of the parties concerned before submitting its report.

He said CCTV footage from cameras installed on the shrine premises was examined on Friday, but nothing conclusive had emerged so far. Sources said five CCTV cameras are installed inside the room where BKTC employees count donation money.

Rangad said that if any irregularities or anomalies are detected, legal and departmental action will be initiated under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and the employee conduct rules.

He also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified or misleading allegations until the investigation is completed.

The inquiry comes against the backdrop of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities involving offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the case after an FIR was registered on June 25. A local court has remanded the accused to judicial custody, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted additional time to widen the scope of its investigation.

The controversy also led to the resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who stepped down taking moral responsibility for the incident. The Trust has said it is committed to ensuring a fair investigation and maintaining the faith of devotees.