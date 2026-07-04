Salman Khan Films dismisses reports of ‘Maatrubhumi’ delay, says film yet to reach CBFC

The Salman Khan-starrer, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is yet to be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), its makers said on Saturday, denying reports that the film's release has been delayed over certification issues.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Salman Khan’s production banner, Salman Khan Films, dismissed reports that the film’s certification had been put on hold, calling them “false” and “entirely baseless”.

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“Any claims suggesting that 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”

The production banner also appealed to media organisations and individuals not to spread unverified information.

“Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only.”

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the film was likely to miss its August release, citing its pending certification process.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi will follow the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border in 2020. According to a teaser dropped by the makers on Salman’s 60th birthday in December last year, the storyline revolves around “a battle fought 15,000 feet above sea level”.

Salman plays Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the upcoming film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh.

The film revolves around the May 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which was followed by the Galwan Valley clashes in June that year. Col Babu, along with 19 other soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, laid down his life in the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

On the acting front, Salman has joined the cast of Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, which also stars Nayanthara.