PM Modi's Amarnath Yatra plea: Buy local goods, boost Kashmir economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Amarnath pilgrims to spend at least 10 per cent of their travel budget on local products.

Modi's plea raises hopes of a much-needed boost for Kashmir's tourism-linked businesses, which have been bracing for another slowdown because of the unprecedented security arrangements during the Amarnath Yatra.

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The annual Yatra began formally on Friday as the first batches of pilgrims left the twin base camps at Baltal in Sonamarg and Nunwan in Pahalgam to start their journey to the 3,880mt-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that houses a naturally formed ice lingam.

Modi urged devotees to undertake five resolutions during this year’s pilgrimage to make the Yatra safer, cleaner and more meaningful. One of them included a resolve to support the local economy through the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

"Embracing the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, let us spend at least 10 per cent of our pilgrimage budget on purchasing local products. This will strengthen the livelihoods of families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister said devotees should strictly follow all administrative instructions, traffic regulations and security guidelines while remaining cautious of the slippery terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The fourth resolve links the conclusion of the Yatra, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan, with environmental conservation by gifting "a sapling to our brother or sister and carrying forward the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign".

The fifth resolve focuses on nation-building.

“I am confident that the pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath will culminate as a grand celebration of Sanatan faith, India’s cultural unity and the tradition of service. It is my prayer that the boundless grace of Baba Amarnath remains upon us all. May your journey be safe and auspicious, and may it infuse your life with new energy, new consciousness and new spiritual strength," Modi said.

Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association president Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon said Modi's appeal was likely to boost tourism-related spending. "If you have more than 4 lakh pilgrims coming here and they spend a part of their budget on purchasing local products, it will definitely help,” Pakhtoon told The Telegraph.