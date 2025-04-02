Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Sikandar’ inches towards Rs 150-crore mark globally

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release Sikandar is inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark at the global box office, according to figures shared by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Wednesday.

“Thank you for the love, the whistles & the celebrations for #Sikandar. Keep it coming,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film on X.

According to a statement issued by Nadiadwala Grandson on social media, the A.R. Murugadoss-helmed actioner earned Rs 35.26 crore worldwide on its third day in theatres. While the film earned Rs 51.17 crore on Day 2, it amassed approximately Rs 54.72 crore at the global box office on March 30, its opening day.

The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 141.15 crore globally, the makers said.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman as a vigilante named Sanjay aka ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

Meanwhile, reports of Sikandar being leaked online have been making rounds on social media. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday condemned the unauthorised online release of the film even before its theatrical release.