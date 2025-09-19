Salman Khan wraps Ladakh schedule of ‘Battle of Galwan’, Apoorva Lakhia shares BTS photos

Actor Salman Khan has completed filming for the 45-day Ladakh schedule of his upcoming project Battle of Galwan, director Apoorva Lakhia announced Friday, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the high-altitude shoot.

“It’s a wrap – 45 days,” Lakhia wrote alongside a photo with Salman. Lakhia also described the experience as both gruelling and memorable, saying the team “froze, baked, shivered, ate sand, walked in the Indus, sucked oxygen but still left with memories that make me smile”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who is part of the film, posted a video from the set, calling it an “unforgettable shoot”.

Following the schedule, Salman returned to Mumbai, where he was photographed at the airport in an all-black outfit. He was seen without the moustache he had sported for the role of an Army officer.

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old Bollywood actor had shared a photo in uniform, hinting at his look for the film. Battle of Galwan revisits the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, a rare hand-to-hand combat incident that claimed lives on both sides.

Speaking to PTI in July, Salman said the film has been one of the most physically challenging of his career. “It is physically demanding. Shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water, is another challenge,” he said.

Unlike many of Salman’s previous releases, Battle of Galwan is not scheduled for an Eid opening. The film will instead hit theatres in January 2026.