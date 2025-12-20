MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aviation ministry directs airlines to ensure passenger facilities amid fog-hit flight disruptions

Hundreds of flights are getting delayed and many are being cancelled due to dense fog at various airports, including Delhi's IGIA

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 20.12.25, 10:49 AM

File picture

Amid widespread flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility, the civil aviation ministry on Friday directed airlines to strictly adhere to passenger facilitation norms and ensure sufficient staffing at airports.

Hundreds of flights have been delayed and several cancelled due to foggy conditions at multiple airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In an office memorandum, the ministry stressed mandatory compliance with passenger facilitation requirements during fog and low-visibility conditions.

It said airlines must provide timely and accurate flight information, meals and refreshments in case of extended delays, and options for rebooking or refunds if flights are cancelled.

The memorandum also underlined that boarding should not be denied to passengers who have completed check-in on time.

"Where adverse weather prevents operations despite reasonable efforts, airlines shall clearly inform passengers about the nature of disruption and the measures being undertaken.

"Appropriate passenger entitlements (refreshments, rescheduling, etc.) shall be extended," the ministry said in the office memorandum.

Airlines were also asked to ensure adequate staffing and operational preparedness at airports, particularly at helpdesks, during fog-affected hours such as early mornings and late evenings.

For diverted flights, the ministry said carriers must make necessary arrangements at the alternate airport, including providing meals and refreshments and ensuring timely onward travel.

"Clear communication regarding connecting flights, baggage handling and care of unaccompanied minors shall be ensured," the ministry said.

