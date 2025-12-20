Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut to Alia at Cannes: 2025 fashion moments that put India on global map

From Shah Rukh Khan debuting at Met Gala in a custom Sabyasachi ensemble to Kolhapuris making their way to the global stage at a Prada show, 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular for Indian celebrities on the fashion front. Here’s a look at five fashion forward moments featuring Indian celebrities who defined the year in style.

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala

The Bollywood superstar made his debut appearance at the annual fashion gala held in New York City in May in an all-black custom ensemble by couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit, which earned Shah Rukh a spot in New York Times’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list, comprised a floor-length coat with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.

The actor’s single-breasted coat featured a peak collar and wide lapels. He paired it with a silk shirt and woollen trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh and a custom stack of chokers and chains — including a pendant inscribed with the letter ‘K’ — rounded off the look.

Shah Rukh also sported a set of ornate finger rings and carried a tiger-head walking stick.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes closing ceremony

The month of May saw Alia Bhatt turning heads in a metallic sari-inspired ensemble from the house of Gucci at the closing ceremony of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit comprised a nude base, a plunging V-necked blouse, and a floor-sweeping drape with Swarovski crystals encrusted in a GG monogrammed mesh sari. Nude makeup and minimal accessories balanced Alia’s look on the Cannes red carpet.

Nita Ambani at the inaugural British Museum Ball

Nita Ambani stunned in a handwoven pink Kanjivaram sari from Swadesh at the inaugural British Museum Ball in London in October.

The sari that commanded massive attention on the global stage was handwoven by R. Varadan, a 68-year-old master artisan who inherited the craft from his father and grandfather, according to a post on the official Instagram page of NMACC.

The businesswoman-philanthropist paired the sari with a corset blouse designed by couturier-film producer Manish Malhotra. Malhotra also designed the sari’s pallu bedecked with real silver.

Emerald and diamond-studded statement jewellery pieces rounded off Nita.Ambani’s look for the grand Pink Ball, which was hosted by her daughter Isha Ambani.

Ananya Panday at Swadesh store launch

At a time when pastels, monochromes and nude-toned ensembles dominate red carpets, Ananya Panday stood out at a star-studded Mumbai event by embracing a vibrant colour.

The actress wore a pure handwoven Manish Malhotra x Swadesh Banarasi sari in a striking shade of orange at the 5 December launch of a flagship store of Swadesh, Reliance Retail's initiative for Indian crafts.

Ananya’s sari was adorned with parrot motifs. Christmas-inspired 3D embellishments lined the pallu.

The 27-year-old actress accessorised the sari with statement earrings, skipping a necklace to allow the blouse’s flattering neckline and backless detail take centre stage. Peach-toned makeup, a loose hairdo and a crystal bindi completed Ananya’s look.

Ishaan Khatter at Paris Fashion Week

Homebound star Ishaan Khatter turned heads at Business of Fashion Gala during the Paris Fashion Week in October in Lanvin’s latest collection comprising a black sleeveless jacket, a black vest and black trousers.

Complemented by Cartier jewellery, the ensemble was styled by Khatter himself. Black moccasins and a wristwatch added a refined finish to the outfit.