Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' wraps up production

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth instalment in the MCU franchise, has wrapped filming, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton announced on Saturday.

“I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of,” Cretton wrote in a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside pictures of him with Holland and the film’s cast and crew.

“To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting,” Cretton continued.

“I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013, for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Cretton signed off.

Shooting for the film began in Scotland in August this year. However, the production came to brief standstill in September after Holland suffered from a mild concussion, reportedly after a stunt that went wrong.

Earlier this week, a purported teaser of Brand New Day surfaced online, showing the events after Doctor Strange had to make the world forget the web-slinging superhero at the end of No Way Home.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.