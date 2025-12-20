Netflix strikes deal with Amazon, to stream James Bond films from January

Several James Bond films will stream on Netflix from January following a deal between the streamer and Amazon MGM Studios, as per US media reports.

Beginning 15 January, Netflix subscribers in the US, German-speaking countries, France, Latin America and several other territories will be able to stream No Time to Die, Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. The titles will be available for a three-month window.

The licensing agreement also includes other Amazon-owned films, with select Rocky and Creed titles, along with the Legally Blonde films, scheduled to stream on Netflix.

The agreement extends to television series as well. Amazon’s original series Hunters is already streaming on Netflix in the US and several other markets, while Man in the High Castle and other shows are set to follow.

Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, said the licensing arrangement is consistent with Amazon’s post-acquisition strategy for MGM’s content library.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy,” Ottinger said.

“James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix,” he added.

The James Bond films typically stream on Prime Video for about two months each year around Bond Day in October and also air on MGM+ from October through December.

The Netflix deal comes at a time when viewers await the 26th James Bond film. Director Denis Villeneuve has been roped in to helm the project, though the new face of 007 has not yet been finalised.