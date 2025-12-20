Japanese film ‘Two Seasons, Two Strangers’ wins Suvarna Chakoram award at IFFK

Japanese film Two Seasons, Two Strangers directed by Sho Miyake won the Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant) award for best film at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a memento, to be shared by the producer and the director.

The Rajatha Chakoram (Silver Crow Pheasant) award for best director went to the Argentine film Before the Body directed by Lucia Bracelis and Carina Plazza.

Renowned Mauritanian and Malian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony.

Bengali film Shadowbox, directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, won the award for best Indian debut director. Actor Tillotama Shome received a special mention for her performance in the film.

The FIPRESCI award for best debut director in Malayalam went to Fazil Razak for Moham. The FIPRESCI award for best film in the competition section was awarded to If on a Winter’s Night by Sanju Surendran.

The Tajikistan film Black Rabbit, White Rabbit, directed by Shahram Mokri, received a special mention from the jury for technical excellence. Malayalam filmmaker Unnikrishnan Avala’s Thanthapperu also received a special mention.

Thanthapperu won the Audience Poll Prize for best debut director, carrying a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, and the NETPAC award for best Malayalam director.

The NETPAC award for best Asian film went to the Afghan entry Cinema Jazireh, directed by Gozda Kural.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, General Education Minister V Sivankutty and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan were among those present at the closing ceremony.