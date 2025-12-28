Salman Khan rides bicycle around Panvel farmhouse with heavy security on 60th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rode a bicycle around his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of heavy security on his 60th birthday, shows videos circulating on social media.

The actor, who turned 60 on Friday, visited his farmhouse with his family members to celebrate his birthday.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Salman can be seen riding a bicycle as security cars followed him from behind. He opted for a casual look in a black fitted t-shirt, jeans and slippers.

Celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni attended the birthday bash.

Salman will be next seen in the war drama Battle of Galwan, a teaser for which was recently dropped by the makers. Also starring Chitrangada Singh, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer. He unveiled the first-look poster of the film in July.

Battle of Galwan is slated to hit theatres on 17 April, 2026.