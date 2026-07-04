icon on screen

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee has announced his next Hindi feature film, Sister Nibedita, based on the life of one of India’s most influential spiritual and social icons. Produced by Aritra Das Creation in association with Assorted Motion Pictures, the film will chronicle the remarkable journey of Sister Nibedita, the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda who dedicated her life to the service of India.

Celina Vikram Jaitly has been cast in the titular role, with the first-look reveal of the actor as Sister Nibedita being unveiled by the makers today (July 4), the 124th mahasamadhi anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and shared exclusively with t2.

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Born Margaret Elizabeth Noble in Ireland, Sister Nibedita left behind the comforts of her homeland to embrace India as her spiritual home. Through her relentless work in education, women’s empowerment, social reform and nation-building, she emerged as a pioneering force whose contributions continue to inspire generations.

The biographical drama will trace Nibedita’s transformative journey from a young Irish educator to a passionate advocate for India’s cultural and spiritual awakening. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing India, the film will explore her profound bond with Swami Vivekananda, her commitment to social service and her role in shaping a national consciousness during a pivotal chapter in the country’s history.

“A subject like Sister Nibedita was waiting to be told. I always felt that Celina would be the right choice for Margaret. While making Binodiini (starring Rukmini Maitr), I was reading books on Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda. That is when I came across the wonderful journey of Sister Nibedita. I revisited her story and decided to make a movie. I am glad to have Celina as my leading lady, who would understand the pain and passion of a woman’s self-sacrifice,” said Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who has earlier collaborated with Celina on Season’s Greetings, which was a tribute to the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh.

“There are journeys that an actor chooses, and then there are journeys that somehow choose the actor. I had the privilege of collaborating with Ram Kamal Mukherjee for Season’s Greetings. I never imagined that after almost four years, our paths would cross for a story of such profound spiritual significance. As a little girl, I wandered through the peaceful grounds of Sister Nibedita’s last home in Darjeeling, never knowing that one day I would be entrusted with bringing Margaret Noble’s extraordinary life to audiences around the world. With the blessings of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Mission, I take a sacred vow to give every ounce of my heart and soul to portraying Sister Nibedita,” said Celina.

Producer Aritra Das from ADC added: “Sister Nibedita is a dream project. After Binodiini, we wanted to make Sister Nibedita. Celina flew all the way from Austria when our director Ram Kamal wanted to see the final look. We were surprised to see the transformation.”

“We will be shooting the film, which will go on floors in February next year, in Mumbai, Calcutta and the UK,” Ram Kamal Mukherjee told t2.