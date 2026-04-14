‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday to reunite with Mohit Suri for YRF-backed romantic drama

Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday is set to reunite with filmmaker Mohit Suri for a Yash Raj Films-backed romantic drama, Variety India reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Aditya Chopra suggested that Mohit Suri make another romcom with Ahaan. Presently, the filmmaker is writing the script to suit the actor. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

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Ahaan, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is currently shooting for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial, which will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The 28-year-old actor made his big-screen debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara in July last year, starring opposite Aneet Padda.

Ahaan delivered a restrained performance as the brooding Krish Kapoor. The film also earned him an IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award, based on the platform’s Popular Indian Celebrities rankings.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara raked in Rs 329.73 crore nett in India during its theatrical run. The romantic musical is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Years before Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s big Bollywood debut, he starred in a lesser-known short film alongside his uncle Chunky Panday. Titled Fifty, the 15-minute-long short film, directed by Manav Chauhan, is available to stream for free on YouTube.