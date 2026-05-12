Alia Bhatt stuns in custom Yash Patil gown ahead of Cannes red carpet

Actress Alia Bhatt has arrived at Cannes ahead of the opening ceremony of the 79th edition of the Film Festival on Tuesday.

For her dreamy look, the 33-year-old actress opted for a bespoke Yash Patil pastel ball gown, featuring a fitted bodice, and a voluminous watercolor-inspired skirt in soft green, blue, and cream hues. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia rounded off her look with soft makeup, a sleek bun and nude heels.

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Alia made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2025 in a Schiaparelli mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace.

Alia is at the Palais des Festivals as one of the global brand ambassadors of French cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are also set to attend as ambassadors for L'Oréal Paris.

The Indian entourage will also include Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra and designer Manish Malhotra.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also likely to return to Cannes this year. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Gowariker will attend as part of India’s official delegation in his role as director of the International Film Festival of India.

Among Indian creators and influencers expected at the festival are fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala, creator Ishita Mangal, influencer Rida Tharana, actor-creator Disha Madan, beauty creator The Mermaid Scale, dancer Nidhi Kumar and content creators Ishani Mitra and Niranjan Mondol.

Actress Smriti Khanna, influencer Niharika Jain, celebrity chef Pavitra Kaur and Dipali Mathur are also expected to attend.

International creator Sam Webb and entrepreneurs Sneha Khanal and Bhupendra Khanal, founders of Himalayan pet-care brand Dogsee Chew, are also expected to represent India at the festival.

Indian viewers will be able to watch the festival through the Festival de Cannes YouTube channel.

Alia will be next seen in Shiv Ravail’s female-centric spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharavari. She also is set to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, set to hit theatres this year.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off today, will run till May 23.