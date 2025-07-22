‘Saiyaara’ is not Ahaan Panday’s acting debut; here’s where we have seen him before

Actor Ahaan Panday is riding high on the success of Mohit Suri’s latest romance drama Saiyaara, with many calling him one of the most promising newcomers in the industry. But years before Saiyaara marked his big Bollywood debut, the 27-year-old actor starred in a lesser-known short film.

Titled Fifty, the 15-minute-long short film, directed by Manav Chauhan, also features Ahaan’s uncle Chunky Panday. Available to watch for free on YouTube, the film revolves around Ajay Salve (Chunky Panday), who is suffering from stage 2 lung cancer. A chain smoker, Ajay barely has the funds to meet his medical expenses.

The narrative is interspersed with flashbacks from his youth. Ahaan portrays Chunky’s younger version in the film. He essays the role of a kind-hearted schoolboy who makes small personal sacrifices to sponsor an underprivileged child’s education.

The film was released by Elysian Entertainment in 2016. Adish Duggal essays the role of Ajay’s friend Dhruv in the film.

Cut to 2025, Ahaan has won hearts with his stellar performance in the YRF-backed romance drama Saiyaara, winning praises from celebrities and fans alike.

Ahaan began his career as an assistant director on the set of the 2016 film Freaky Ali. Later, he served as an assistant director on the sets of Rock on 2 (2016) and The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 (2023).

Saiyaara also stars Aneet Padda, known for her roles in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Saiyaara opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office in just four days.

The Mohit Suri directorial is now the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett) and Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the musical romance.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.