Bong Joon-ho’s animated film ‘Ally’ to feature Ayo Edebiri, Bradley Cooper as voice actors

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s first animated feature Ally will include Hollywood actors Ayo Edebiri and Bradley Cooper as voice actors, as per reports.

Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard, Alex Jayne Go, Rachel House and filmmaker Werner Herzog are also part of the cast, according to Variety.

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Neon, which previously partnered with Bong Joon-ho on the multiple Oscar-winning film Parasite, has acquired North American rights to the movie. CJ ENM, Penture Invest and Pathé have co-financed and will co-distribute the project.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and co-written with Jason Yu, Ally revolves around a curious and endearing piglet squid living in the uncharted depths of the South Pacific Ocean who dreams of one day seeing the sun and starring in a wildlife documentary.

When a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, she is thrust into an extraordinary journey alongside unlikely companions that takes her all the way to the surface.

The film has been in development since 2019 and will be produced by Seo Woo-sik. It is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027 and released later that year.

Bong Joon-ho, also known for internationally acclaimed titles such as Memories of Murder, Mother, The Host and Snowpiercer, last directed Hollywood sci-fi drama Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo.