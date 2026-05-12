Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to become approver in Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday withdrew her plea before Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking to become an approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, as per a report by PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma dismissed the application as withdrawn after Jacqueline’s counsel, Advocate Ashish Batra, informed the court that the actress no longer wished to pursue the plea.

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The Enforcement Directorate on Monday opposed her request, arguing that there was substantial evidence indicating she was a beneficiary of the alleged proceeds of crime and an active participant in the money laundering operation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In its reply filed before the court, the ED said Jacqueline’s role could not be treated as that of a minor participant and contended that granting her approver status would undermine the seriousness of the offence. The agency further argued that her application was an abuse of the legal process.

The ED alleged that Jacqueline maintained regular contact with Chandrasekhar despite being aware of his criminal background and continued to receive expensive gifts, luxury items and other benefits allegedly purchased using illicit funds. According to the agency, these interactions contradicted her claim of being an “unwitting victim.”

The agency further accused the actress of withholding information and giving evasive or contradictory statements during multiple rounds of questioning conducted between 2021 and 2022 under Section 50 of the PMLA. Investigators alleged that she initially concealed details relating to cash transactions, luxury gifts, financial transfers and her association with alleged intermediary Pinky Irani.

The ED maintained that Jacqueline knowingly enjoyed and used the alleged proceeds of crime for herself and her family members, making her claim of victimhood “self-serving” and inconsistent with the evidence gathered during the probe.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Jacqueline’s petition seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and the supplementary chargesheet filed against her. Her subsequent appeal before the Supreme Court of India was also rejected in September last year.