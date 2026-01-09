Romance takes centre stage in new ‘Border 2’ song ‘Ishq Da Chehra’; music video out

Romance takes centre stage in new Border 2 track Ishq Da Chehra, a romantic number dropped by T-Series on Friday.

The one-minute-19-second-long video offers a glimpse into the blooming romance between Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa as well as Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Varun represents the Army, Diljit plays a Navy officer. The track shows Diljit marrying his love interest, played by Bajwa. Varun returns home on holiday to spend quality time with his wife, played by Medha.

Sachet-Parampara composed the music for the song, with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

“Ishq da yaara naam suna tha, tujhse mila toh main hua roobaroo (I had heard the name of love, but when I met you, I became truly acquainted with it),” reads the caption on Instagram.

The original 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Border 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, is set to hit theatres on January 23 ahead of Republic Day.