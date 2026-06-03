Robert Pattinson rejects claims he skipped workouts for ‘The Batman’: ‘Worked out twice a day’

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has pushed back against claims that he did not train adequately for his role in The Batman. The Mickey 17 actor said he worked out extensively while preparing to play the caped crusader.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Pattinson said criticism over his fitness regime stemmed from a remark he made during an earlier interview, which was taken out of context.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning. It's just because I said it in an interview (that exercise was uncool). I was trying to sound cool,” Pattinson said.

The British actor is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, in filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel, The Batman: Part II.

Pattinson, 40, said he has since installed a home gym at his Beverly Hills residence as he prepares for the new film. However, he revealed that he has yet to receive an official production schedule and only recently learned about the demands of the shoot through his stunt coordinator.

“I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, ‘Ooh, 11 weeks of nights’. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? No one’s even sent me a schedule’,”he said.

Reeves has assembled a high-profile cast for the sequel. Pattinson will be joined by Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch.

Returning cast members include Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. Actor Barry Keoghan is also expected to return as the Joker after his cameo appearance in the first film.

The sequel recently entered production and is currently slated for release in US theatres on October 1, 2027.

Pattinson was most recently seen opposite Zendaya in The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The film was released worldwide in March.

The actor will next appear in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, due in theatres in July, and in Dune: Part Three from director Denis Villeneuve, which is scheduled for release in December.