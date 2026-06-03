‘Impossible to grow without enemies’: Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid ‘ban’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown her support behind Ranveer Singh, following a non-cooperation directive against the actor by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Speaking at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata in Mumbai, Ranaut said that no one can achieve greater success without facing opposition, adding that Singh should treat such challenges as evidence of his growing influence in Bollywood.

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“I’ve been banned by everybody. When your stature grows, you end up making enemies as well; it is impossible that you grow without making enemies. Now, Ranveer Singh should think about his stature because he has so many enemies, so it’s a good thing,” Kangana said.

“When you move forward in life, many obstacles come your way, you can’t always have a smooth walk. There’s so much that has happened with me and today I’m doing well for myself, everything moving along smoothly. Eventually, it's all going to be fine,” she added.

FWICE issued the non-cooperation directive against Singh last month after Akhtar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint against Singh with the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

Don 3, planned as a reboot of the popular franchise with a new lead actor, had not yet gone on floors. The producers have claimed that more than Rs 45 crore was spent during the pre-production stage.

According to FWICE, multiple notices were sent to Singh but no response was received from the actor.

The film was expected to mark Akhtar's return to directing after 2011’s Don 2, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The original Don, written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was released in 1978 and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman.

Media reports said Singh exited Don 3 citing script changes. Sidhwani and Akhtar have alleged that the actor delayed the project several times before formally leaving it in December 2025.

Kangana’s Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.