Netflix developing ‘War Machine’ sequel, Patrick Hughes to return as director

Netflix is developing a sequel to its hit sci-fi action film War Machine, with director Patrick Hughes set to return to helm the follow-up.

Hughes, known for directing The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, will also co-write the screenplay with James Beaufort. He will produce the project alongside Todd Lieberman through Hidden Pictures, Rich Cook of Range Media Partners, and Greg McLean under the Huge Film banner.

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Alex Young will also produce for Hidden Pictures, while Valerie Bleth Sharp will serve as executive producer.

The original film starred Alan Ritchson as a staff sergeant who encounters a deadly supernatural killing machine during a simulated military mission. While it remains unclear what direction the sequel will take, the first film concluded with an open-ended ending that leaves room for further exploration.

Netflix has not confirmed whether Ritchson will reprise his role. The actor is best known for starring in Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller series Reacher and for portraying Hank Hall/Hawk in the DC Universe and HBO Max series Titans.

The first film also featured an ensemble cast including Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney and Esai Morales.

Since premiering on Netflix on March 26, War Machine has amassed 139 million views, making it one of the streamer’s ten most-watched original films.

The film currently ranks tenth among Netflix’s most popular original movies and could move up to ninth place as viewership continues to be counted through the platform’s 91-day measurement window.