‘Focker-In-Law’ trailer: Robert De Niro’s lie detector test rattles Ariana Grande

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro unveiled the first trailer for Focker In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, at CinemaCon 2026 on Thursday.

Universal Pictures has set a November 27 theatrical release for the film.

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The trailer opens with De Niro administering a lie detector test to Ariana Grande’s character, in a nod to a signature moment from the original 2000 film.

“Do you think I hold Henry emotionally hostage?” Stiller’s character asks about his son, who is romantically involved with Grande’s character. Later, she tells the family, “People underestimate me, but actually I was an FBI hostage negotiator.”

In another scene, Stiller questions his son’s plans to propose, asking, “Are you sure she’s the one?”

The film revolves around Skyler Gisondo as the son of Stiller and Teri Polo’s characters, who becomes engaged to a woman his family views as an unlikely match.

Returning cast members include Owen Wilson and Blythe Danner, while newcomers include Grande and Beanie Feldstein.

The project is directed by Jay Roach, who also wrote the screenplay for the original Meet the Parents and its subsequent sequels. Roach previously directed the first two films, while Paul Weitz helmed 2010’s Little Fockers.

The original Meet the Parents grossed more than USD 330 million worldwide, with its 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers surpassing that total at USD 522 million globally.

The trailer was showcased during CinemaCon, where Stiller appeared on stage and joked that the franchise’s team planned a “fully intentional 15-year-break between movies three and four.”

He added, “I guess you could say I’m the new De Niro of the franchise,” prompting De Niro to join him and respond, “Don’t say that. It’s very disrespectful.” He continued, “You made a very unflattering comparison that forced me to defend my honour.”

The pair also praised Grande’s role. “She got an Oscar nomination,” De Niro told Stiller. “How many of those do you have?” De Niro then added, “I didn’t write this.”