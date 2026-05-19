Fall of rupee: How global tensions and trade deficit fuel sharp decline

The Indian rupee's sharp decline has emerged as one of the biggest economic warning signs for policymakers, investors and businesses. Once considered among Asia's more stable currencies, the rupee has now become one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year, pressured by a toxic mix of expensive oil, capital outflows, widening trade deficits and a surging US dollar.

Here is an explainer on why the rupee has fallen against the US dollar.

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Rupee Value: The Indian rupee fell to a record low for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. It fell to 96.47 to a US dollar pressured by stubbornly high oil prices and persistent portfolio outflows that have strained the current and capital balances of Asia's third-largest economy.

It has depreciated about 7 per cent so far in 2026 and is down roughly 6.1 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February.

The value of rupee against the dollar was 89.94 at the opening trade and closed at 89.98 on the first day of the calendar year.

What's happening to the rupee? Several factors are responsible for the fall of rupee in recent months:

Oil import

India imports more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. That means every rise in global oil prices directly increases demand for dollars because Indian refiners must buy more dollars to pay for imported crude.

As oil prices surged following the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pressure on the rupee intensified.

When crude prices rise, India's import bill expands, demand for dollars increases, and the trade deficit widens.

That creates sustained downward pressure on the rupee.

Countries that export commodities often benefit during global price spikes. India does not.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading around USD 110 per barrel in futures trade. In April, India had to spend USD 18.7 billion on crude oil imports.

Foreign portfolio outflow

Global investors have been shifting money into safer US assets as geopolitical tensions rise and US interest rates remain elevated.

That has triggered foreign portfolio outflows from Indian equities and bonds, higher dollar demand, and weaker emerging-market currencies.

The rupee has suffered particularly because foreign investors hold large positions in Indian financial markets.

As per estimates, net equity outflows in 2026 have already reached USD 23.2 billion, crossing last year's total of USD 18.9 billion.

Foreign Institutional Investors are withdrawing money from Indian stocks to their home nations amidst geo-political uncertainties.

Gold

Besides, gold imports, too, are exerting pressure on rupee and the government recently had to increase customs duty on the precious metal as well as impose certain restrictions. Experts are of the opinion that import of precious metals could have an adverse impact on India's current account deficit which in turn has a negative impact on domestic currency.

India's gold imports surged 81.69 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.62 billion in April, driven by high prices of the precious metal, though imports may decline in the coming months following the government's sharp increase in customs duty on the yellow metal.

Trade deficit

Higher trade deficit is another major reason behind the pressure on the domestic currency as the gap between imports and exports means lesser inflow of foreign currency. Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to a six-month high of USD 71.94 billion in April, inflating the trade deficit.

The deficit was USD 28.4 billion in April 2026 and USD 20.67 billion in March 2026.

Dollar strengthening

The US dollar has strengthened globally as investors seek safety amid geopolitical uncertainty and fears of slowing global growth.

A stronger dollar typically weakens emerging-market currencies across the board. But currencies of oil-importing nations like India often face sharper depreciation.

RBI intervention has limits

The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly intervened in currency markets by selling dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to slow the rupee's decline.

But intervention can only smooth volatility -- it cannot permanently reverse a currency trend driven by structural pressures like high oil prices and capital outflows.

Apprehension of rupee touching 100/USD With no signs of a Middle East crisis ending in the near future, there is widespread apprehension of the rupee touching the psychological mark of 100 against the greenback in the coming days, given the downward trajectory.

Impact on inflation

Falling rupee would make import costlier, stoking prices of essential items. The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious, and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel. Besides, education, medical treatment, and travel overseas become costlier.

Pressure on CAD/forex reserves

There are apprehensions that India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) may also widen due to weakness in the domestic currency. As per estimates, India's CAD will be around 2 per cent in FY27, taking oil prices around USD 90/barrel.

Also, the Reserve Bank has been reportedly intervening in the forex market to check excessive volatility, resulting in depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

Impact on exchequer

Falling domestic currency puts pressure on government coffers as interest payment of foreign loans goes up while overseas borrowing by financial institutions becomes costlier.

Why the falling rupee matters

A weaker rupee affects almost every part of the economy.

Imported Inflation: India imports crude oil, electronics, machinery, chemicals, edible oils, and fertilisers.

As the rupee weakens, these imports become more expensive, pushing up inflation.

Pressure on Fuel Prices: A weaker currency makes oil imports costlier even if global crude prices remain unchanged.

That increases pressure on petrol, diesel, LPG, transport, and food prices.

Corporate Stress: Indian companies with foreign currency debt face higher repayment costs when the rupee weakens.

Current Account Risks: A widening trade deficit and expensive imports can further pressure India's current account deficit, one of the key indicators global investors track closely.

Why this time feels different

Historically, the rupee has depreciated gradually over time. But the current fall is happening amid elevated geopolitical tensions, sharply rising energy prices, sticky global inflation, and slowing world growth.

That combination creates a more fragile environment for emerging-market currencies.

Can the rupee recover?

Much depends on oil prices and global capital flows.

The rupee could stabilise if crude prices cool, geopolitical tensions ease, foreign inflows return, or the US Federal Reserve signals lower interest rates.

But if oil prices remain elevated and risk aversion deepens globally, pressure on the rupee may persist.

The bigger risk

The biggest concern for India is not merely currency weakness -- it is the inflationary and economic shock that can follow.

A falling rupee, rising fuel prices and widening deficits can reinforce each other, creating a cycle that slows growth while raising inflation -- one of the most difficult situations for policymakers to manage.

Benefits of falling rupee

Depreciating rupee, however, is considered good for exporters as they get more INR from one USD. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) who send money back home will end up sending more in the rupee value.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.