Falta repoll: TMC’s Jahangir Khan withdraws, cites Suvendu promise; CM says he ‘ran away’

Two days ahead of the repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan on Monday announced his withdrawal from the electoral contest.

He stated that chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s promise of a special package for the area’s development prompted him to take the decision.

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Addressing a news conference, Khan said he took the decision keeping Falta's interests in mind.

"I am the son of Falta, and I want the area to be at peace and grow," he said.

Adhikari, who did a roadshow in Falta on Tuesday, said that Jahangir "ran away as he won't get any polling agent.

"He had no other way, as he won't get a polling agent, so he decided to run away," Adhikari told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in South 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, TMC, in a social media post on X, said that more than 100 of its party workers have been arrested in the Falta constituency while the EC “continues to turn a blind eye.”

“The decision taken by Jahangir Khan to withdraw from the Falta re-poll is his personal decision and not that of the party. Since the election results were declared on May 4, more than 100 of our party workers have been arrested in the Falta constituency alone. Several party offices have been vandalised, shut down and forcibly captured in broad daylight through intimidation, while the EC continues to turn a blind eye despite repeated complaints,” the party said.

“Even in the face of such pressure, our workers remain rock-solid and continue to resist the BJP’s intimidation unleashed through agencies and the administration. However, some eventually succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away from the field. We strongly condemn this. Our fight against the Bangla Birodhi BJP will continue — both in Bengal and in Delhi,” it added.

Earlier, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party had received information about Khan's decision, but was yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll. We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he said.

On Monday, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court granted interim protection to Jahangir from any coercive police action, including arrest, till the repoll process is completed and the results are announced.

Khan had approached the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya with an anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest ahead of the repoll.

Reportedly, the court had clarified that the interim protection would apply in connection with all FIRs registered against him.

At present, five FIRs have been registered against Khan, one on May 5, three on May 10 and another on May 15.

The charges mentioned in the FIRs relate to alleged voter intimidation and other electoral irregularities during polling in Falta on April 29.

The bypoll in the Falta is scheduled for May 21 (Thursday), following irregularities reported during the second phase of polling in the Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.

The Election Commission ordered a fresh poll to be held across all 285 polling stations in Falta.

The votes will be counted on May 24.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal was conducted on May 4.

The BJP secured a historic win in West Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats. The saffron party formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the chief minister.