Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut ‘Pritam and Pedro’ to feature his son Vir alongside Arshad Warsi

Director Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his OTT debut with JioHotstar’s Pritam and Pedro, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Rajkumar Hirani + Hotstar Specials — that’s your cue. #HotstarSpecials #PritamAndPedro — streaming July 3, only on JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a poster featuring the rear profiles of Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi.

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In the poster, Vir and Arshad are seen standing on a seashore, leaning against an abandoned ATM machine.

Pritam and Pedro marks Vir Hirani’s acting debut in a web series.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the show is directed by Avinash Arun.

The series, which premieres on JioHotstar on July 3, also reunites Hirani with Arshad Warsi after 2006’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Speaking about the project, Hirani said, “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro has a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It’s been an exciting experience, and I’m happy to partner with JioHotstar for it.”