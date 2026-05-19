MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Kritika Kamra to headline Pushaan Mukherjee’s directorial debut ‘Dumbbell’

The film is expected to go on floors in June

PTI & Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.05.26, 04:27 PM
Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra File Picture

Actress Kritika Kamra is set to headline the upcoming film Dumbbell, which will mark writer Pushaan Mukherjee’s directorial debut.

Kamra, who recently received praise for her performances in series Matka King and The Great Shamsuddin Family, will start shooting for the project in June, according to a press release issued by the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s title is tentative, and further details have also been kept under wraps.

“Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work. As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month,” said a source close to makers, as per a PTI report.

Mukherjee is best known for his work as a writer on the Kunal Kemmu-led series Abhay, which ran on ZEE5 for three seasons. He has also worked on films such as 2 States, Kapoor & Sons and Saaho.

RELATED TOPICS

Kritika Kamra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ignorant NGOs’: MEA spars with Norwegian journalist after Modi press row

A question aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Norwegian journalist during a news appearance in Oslo snowballed into a tense exchange at a subsequent Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing
In this image posted on May 19, 2026, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during \\\'Gram Vikas Samvad\\\' programme, at Bachhrawan, in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh
Quote left Quote right

Economic shock will not hit Adani, Ambani, and Modi; it will hit the youth, small industries

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT