Kritika Kamra to headline Pushaan Mukherjee’s directorial debut ‘Dumbbell’

Actress Kritika Kamra is set to headline the upcoming film Dumbbell, which will mark writer Pushaan Mukherjee’s directorial debut.

Kamra, who recently received praise for her performances in series Matka King and The Great Shamsuddin Family, will start shooting for the project in June, according to a press release issued by the makers.

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The film’s title is tentative, and further details have also been kept under wraps.

“Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work. As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month,” said a source close to makers, as per a PTI report.

Mukherjee is best known for his work as a writer on the Kunal Kemmu-led series Abhay, which ran on ZEE5 for three seasons. He has also worked on films such as 2 States, Kapoor & Sons and Saaho.